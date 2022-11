White scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

White ended a six-game goal drought with his second-period tally. In that span, the 25-year-old picked up three assists as he continues to look comfortable on the Panthers' third line. He's up to eight points, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-8 rating through 10 appearances. Considering he had all of 10 points in 24 games with the Senators last year, it appears his change of scenery has served him well.