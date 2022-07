White put pen to paper on a one-year, $1.2 million deal with Florida on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

White has seen his numbers decline in four straight seasons with the Senators, including last year's 10 points in just 24 games. Minutes won't be any easier to come by for the 25-year-old Boston native with his new club, making him a low-end fantasy option that could serve as a healthy scratch more often than note next year.