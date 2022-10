White scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Both points came in a six-minute stretch in the third period as the Panthers tried, but failed, to claw their way back from a 4-1 deficit. White is off to a strong start to his first campaign in Florida with two goals and four points through three games, showing flashes of the talent that made the 25-year-old a first-round pick of the Senators in 2015.