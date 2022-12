White (upper body) is considered worse than day-to-day, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

White sustained the injury in the first period of Tuesday's game, and it sounds like he'll miss time. The 25-year-old could be replaced by Anton Lundell (illness) or Carter Verhaeghe (illness) -- if neither of the Panthers' sick forwards can return, they may have to play down a man for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh.