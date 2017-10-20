Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Back in action Friday
Sceviour (head) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's contest against the Penguins, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.
Sceviour has missed each of the team's tilt Tuesday because of the head injury, but the additional time has given him enough to regain his bearings and rejoin the action. The winger has tallied two points through four contests this season, but it seems unlikely he will continue to rack up points consistently given his lack of ice time and absence from the power play.
More News
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Doubtful against Flyers•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Dealing with head injury•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Chips in helper in win over Arizona•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Extremely involved in road victory•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Will play Friday•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Remains sidelined•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...