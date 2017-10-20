Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Back in action Friday

Sceviour (head) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's contest against the Penguins, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.

Sceviour has missed each of the team's tilt Tuesday because of the head injury, but the additional time has given him enough to regain his bearings and rejoin the action. The winger has tallied two points through four contests this season, but it seems unlikely he will continue to rack up points consistently given his lack of ice time and absence from the power play.