Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Breaks long goal drought
Sceviour scored his first goal in 23 games during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against the Penguins.
Goal scoring has come few and far between for Scevior who is on pace for only 7 goals -- the fewest he's ever scored in a season. His lack of production has relegated him to the fourth line where he will likely stay unless the Panthers ship out a few pieces before the trade deadline.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...