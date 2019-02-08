Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Breaks long goal drought

Sceviour scored his first goal in 23 games during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against the Penguins.

Goal scoring has come few and far between for Scevior who is on pace for only 7 goals -- the fewest he's ever scored in a season. His lack of production has relegated him to the fourth line where he will likely stay unless the Panthers ship out a few pieces before the trade deadline.

More News
Our Latest Stories