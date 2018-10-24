Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Continues shoot-first mentality
Sceviour tallied five shots on goal during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Only Mike Hoffman (seven) had more shots in the game. Sceviour is leading the bottom six in shots on goal as the Panthers have struggled with getting help from their depth in the offensive end. Despite his 14 shots on net through six games, Sceviour has only managed one goal as his only point on the season.
More News
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Reaps rewards of promotion•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Rings a couple posts Thursday•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Ends season on high note•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Inks extension•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Notches two hits•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.