Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Continues shoot-first mentality

Sceviour tallied five shots on goal during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Only Mike Hoffman (seven) had more shots in the game. Sceviour is leading the bottom six in shots on goal as the Panthers have struggled with getting help from their depth in the offensive end. Despite his 14 shots on net through six games, Sceviour has only managed one goal as his only point on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories