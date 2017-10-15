Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Dealing with head injury
Sceviour was injured upon taking an elbow to his head late in the third period of Saturday's loss to the Penguins, the Sun-Sentinel reports.
At this point, the severity of the injury is unclear, but if the Alberta native misses Tuesday's road game against the Flyers, we wouldn't be surprised to see Owen Tippett unleashed for his NHL debut.
More News
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Chips in helper in win over Arizona•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Extremely involved in road victory•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Will play Friday•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Remains sidelined•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Out Saturday•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Scores hat trick Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...