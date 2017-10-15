Play

Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Dealing with head injury

Sceviour was injured upon taking an elbow to his head late in the third period of Saturday's loss to the Penguins, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

At this point, the severity of the injury is unclear, but if the Alberta native misses Tuesday's road game against the Flyers, we wouldn't be surprised to see Owen Tippett unleashed for his NHL debut.

