Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Demoted to fourth line
Sceviour skated only 8:19 during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets after being demoted to the fourth line.
After scoring only one goal, his only point, in eight games to open the season Sceviour found himself bumped to the fourth line. The Panthers are desperate for depth scoring amid their struggles to open the season and Sceviour's drought is not helping. He had only one shot in the contest.
