Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Drops gloves after hit

Sceviour collected his first fighting major of the season during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

The Florida Panthers did not like a hit Zach Aston-Reese threw on Frank Vatrano, so Sceviour went after Aston-Reese looking for payback. Frustration built all game for the Panthers during the blow out, as Sceviour's bought was one of two fights that broke out during the contest.