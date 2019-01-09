Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Drops gloves after hit
Sceviour collected his first fighting major of the season during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
The Florida Panthers did not like a hit Zach Aston-Reese threw on Frank Vatrano, so Sceviour went after Aston-Reese looking for payback. Frustration built all game for the Panthers during the blow out, as Sceviour's bought was one of two fights that broke out during the contest.
