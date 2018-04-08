Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Ends season on high note

Sceviour scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

He finished the season on a four-game, five-point streak. Sceviour is a journeyman winger whose consistent 24-26 points per season help on the ice, but rarely make a sound on the fantasy register.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories