Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Fires on net

Sceviour threw six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The Florida Panthers managed to put 46 shots on Minnesota's rookie goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, but only found the back of the net twice. Sceviour's six shots were a game high and came on only 13:03 of ice time. The 30-year-old has two goals and seven points in 27 games this season.