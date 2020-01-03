Play

Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Goals in consecutive games

Sceviour scored a goal on two shots in a 6-3 win versus Ottawa on Sunday.

That's goals in back-to-back games for the 30-year-old, who isn't particularly well-known for his offensive abilities. Sceviour has matched the five goals he scored all of last season and is halfway to a new career high. Still, he's a bottom-six role player who provides little to no fantasy impact.

