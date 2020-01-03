Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Goals in consecutive games
Sceviour scored a goal on two shots in a 6-3 win versus Ottawa on Sunday.
That's goals in back-to-back games for the 30-year-old, who isn't particularly well-known for his offensive abilities. Sceviour has matched the five goals he scored all of last season and is halfway to a new career high. Still, he's a bottom-six role player who provides little to no fantasy impact.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.