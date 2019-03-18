Panthers' Colton Sceviour: In lineup Sunday
Sceviour will suit up for his second game this weekend, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
The 29-year-old missed 17 games during his stint on injured reserve but returned to face the Kings on Saturday. Sceviour is confined to a bottom-six role for now, averaging just 12:18 of ice time per game.
