Panthers' Colton Sceviour: In lineup Sunday

Sceviour will suit up for his second game this weekend, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

The 29-year-old missed 17 games during his stint on injured reserve but returned to face the Kings on Saturday. Sceviour is confined to a bottom-six role for now, averaging just 12:18 of ice time per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories