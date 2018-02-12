Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Inks extension

Sceviour agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with Florida on Monday.

While Sceviour is averaging just 13:30 of ice time, nearly two and a half minutes of that is coming on the penalty kill. The winger has tallied 14 points on the year and should record his fourth consecutive 20-plus point campaign. At best, the 28-year-old can be considered a mid-range fantasy option, especially in deeper formats.