Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Lands on IR
Sceviour (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what's bothering Sceviour since he played in Saturday's game versus the Capitals and scored his fifth goal of the season. His spot on IR will open up a roster spot for the recently recalled Jamie McGinn. Sceviour won't be able to re-enter the lineup until Feb. 17 versus the Canadiens.
More News
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Breaks long goal drought•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Drops gloves after hit•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Tallies assist•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Picks up point•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Relentless with puck•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Scores his first as new dad•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...