Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Lands on IR

Sceviour (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what's bothering Sceviour since he played in Saturday's game versus the Capitals and scored his fifth goal of the season. His spot on IR will open up a roster spot for the recently recalled Jamie McGinn. Sceviour won't be able to re-enter the lineup until Feb. 17 versus the Canadiens.

