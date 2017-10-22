Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Leaves game with upper-body ailment
Sceviour picked up an upper-body injury against the Capitals on Saturday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Just over three minutes into his second game back from a head injury, Sceviour suffered another knock. Even when healthy, the winger's minutes have been limited, as he was averaging 12:06 of ice time prior to Saturday's early exit. If neither the 28-year-old nor Jared McCann (lower body) are available versus Montreal on Tuesday, Owen Tippett and Denis Malgin could both find themselves in the game-day lineup.
