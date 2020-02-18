Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Lights lamp in win
Sceviour posted a goal, three shots on net and two blocked shots across 13:49 in Monday's road win over the Sharks.
Sceviour kicked off the West Coast swing in style with his first goal since Jan. 2, as he's now surpassed last year's point total with 16 through 59 games. The 30-year-old will likely be stuck in the bottom six as the season progresses, and his fantasy value isn't dependable, as he starts a whopping 75.5 percent of shifts in the defensive zone.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.