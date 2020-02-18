Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Lights lamp in win

Sceviour posted a goal, three shots on net and two blocked shots across 13:49 in Monday's road win over the Sharks.

Sceviour kicked off the West Coast swing in style with his first goal since Jan. 2, as he's now surpassed last year's point total with 16 through 59 games. The 30-year-old will likely be stuck in the bottom six as the season progresses, and his fantasy value isn't dependable, as he starts a whopping 75.5 percent of shifts in the defensive zone.