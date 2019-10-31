Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Lights lamp Wednesday

Sceviour scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Sceviour's goal was the only one the Panthers managed in the first 50 minutes of the game. The 30-year-old is up to four points after his first tally of the year. He's added 18 shots on goal and 12 hits in 13 appearances this season.

