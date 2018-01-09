Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Notches two hits

Sceviour blocked one shot, had two hits, and fired off one shot during a 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus on Sunday.

Sceviour has posted 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 35 games this season, but is currently going through a scoring drought as he's only notched one assist in his last 13 games. Even with the dry spell, the 28-year-old has appeared in 29 consecutive games for Florida and has averaged 14:21 of ice time during that span. Still, if Sceviour wants to secure his third straight 20-point season, he'll have to break out of his doldrums eventually and make the most of his consistent opportunities on the ice.