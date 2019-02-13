Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Out for several weeks
Sceviour (hand/wrist) missed practice Wednesday and will be out "multiple weeks", Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The 29-year-old was already placed on injured reserve on Feb. 11 but will be looking at a lengthy absence. Sceviour has been decent, accumulating five goals and 14 points in 49 games. The Panthers will miss Sceviour on the penalty kill, as he's averaged 2:08 of shorthanded ice time this season.
