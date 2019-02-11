Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Out with upper body injury
Sceviour's injury that landed him on IR is an upper body injury, Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com reports.
Sceviour will be missed particularly on the penalty kill. "He's still being assessed today," coach Bob Boughner said. "It's for sure upper-body, and we'll know more [soon]. He's not going to play, probably, for a while. It's a tough injury."
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...