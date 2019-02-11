Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Out with upper body injury

Sceviour's injury that landed him on IR is an upper body injury, Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com reports.

Sceviour will be missed particularly on the penalty kill. "He's still being assessed today," coach Bob Boughner said. "It's for sure upper-body, and we'll know more [soon]. He's not going to play, probably, for a while. It's a tough injury."

