Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Picks up first point since return

Sceviour assisted on the opening goal during a 5-3 win over the Capitals on Monday.

It was Sceviour's first point in the eight games since returning from a hand injury on March 16. The injury has slowed down the 29-year-old's production this season, as he is likely to end with less than 20 points for the first time in his last five campaigns.

