Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Picks up first point since return
Sceviour assisted on the opening goal during a 5-3 win over the Capitals on Monday.
It was Sceviour's first point in the eight games since returning from a hand injury on March 16. The injury has slowed down the 29-year-old's production this season, as he is likely to end with less than 20 points for the first time in his last five campaigns.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...