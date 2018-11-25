Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Picks up point

Sceviour collected an assist during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Sceviour has points in two of three games after being scratched on Nov. 19. He now has five points on the season, although his shooting percentage is below his career average so he should start to pot more goals as time goes on.

