Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Pumped for return

Sceviour (upper body) said he's "excited to get back" for Saturday's home game against the Rangers.

While the Cats should benefit from Sceviour's refined two-way game in the bottom six, he doesn't hold much weight in the fantasy realm due to the fact that he was only averaging 10:41 of ice time prior to the injury. You would likely be better off scooping the hottest player off the waiver wire than messing around with Sceviour and his scant offensive utility.