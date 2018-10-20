Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Reaps rewards of promotion
Sceviour was promoted to the second line before Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Capitals and rewarded the decision by scoring his first goal of the season.
Despite going three straight games without a point to open the season, head coach Bob Boughner moved Sceviour up with Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Huberdeau before the game against the Capitals. He proved that he belonged on the line by scoring with less than four minutes left in the first period on a second chance opportunity after his initial shot was blocked by Brett Connolly. Boughner had been unsatisfied with his second line before Friday's game, so this performance should keep the line together for the time being.
