Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Relentless with puck
Sceviour collected nine shots on goal during a 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Despite finding the net six more times than anyone else on the team, Sceviour couldn't cash in with a goal. His previous career high in shots of seven came back in February of 2017. Sceviour has only three points in 15 contests.
