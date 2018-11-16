Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Relentless with puck

Sceviour collected nine shots on goal during a 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Despite finding the net six more times than anyone else on the team, Sceviour couldn't cash in with a goal. His previous career high in shots of seven came back in February of 2017. Sceviour has only three points in 15 contests.

