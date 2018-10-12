Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Rings a couple posts Thursday
Sceviour was letting it fly during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets, tallying four shots on goal to go along with two shots that rang off the post.
The Panther's fourth line was full of energy in the team's second game of the season. Sceviour, Lammikko and Brouwer each saw only around 10 minutes of ice time but managed to make an impact on the scoresheet with Brouwer's first goal as a Panther. Sceviour added a hit and a block to round out his game but unfortunately could not capitalize on his scoring chances as the Panthers took their second straight loss to open the season.
