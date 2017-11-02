Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Ruled out Thursday

Sceviour (upper body) won't play in Thursday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Make it five straight absences for the bottom-six role player who has consistently been hovering round the mid-20s in points each season. However, if this injury persists much longer, he'll be hard-pressed to reach that level by the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign.

