Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Ruled out versus Tampa Bay
Sceviour (upper body) will miss his fourth straight game when the Panthers face off against the Lightning on Monday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Even when healthy, Sceviour's utilization has been limited, as he is averaging a mere 10:41 of ice time so far this season. The winger's lack of consistent minutes is showing in his offensive production -- just two points in six appearances -- so fantasy owners may want to consider other options until he can secure more shifts on a game-to-game basis once cleared to play.
