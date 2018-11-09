Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Scores his first as a new dad
Sceviour potted an empty net goal to secure a 4-1 victory over Edmonton on Thursday.
This comes after Sceviour and his wife welcomed their son Declan into the world on Tuesday. It was his second goal of the season.
