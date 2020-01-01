Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Scores in road loss
Sceviour scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.
Sceviour is not looked upon to provide offense for the Panthers, but he managed to chip in with a pair of goals during the back half of December. For the season, the 30-year-old has four goals and 10 points in 39 games.
