Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Scores in road loss

Sceviour scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.

Sceviour is not looked upon to provide offense for the Panthers, but he managed to chip in with a pair of goals during the back half of December. For the season, the 30-year-old has four goals and 10 points in 39 games.

