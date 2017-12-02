Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Scores lone goal against Sharks

Sceviour recorded a goal and five shots on net through just 11:48 of ice time during Friday's 2-1 loss to San Jose.

The veteran winger is now up to a respectable five goals, eight points and 45 shots through 19 games. However, he's locked into a depth role for the Panthers and isn't receiving consistent power-play time. It makes it difficult to rely on Sceviour in most fantasy settings.