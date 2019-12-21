Play

Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Scores on former team

Sceviour scored a goal in Friday's 7-4 blowout of the Stars.

The goal put the Panthers up 4-1 just three minutes into the second period. Sceviour was drafted by the Stars in 2007 and skated 170 games over five seasons with the team before signing with the Panthers in 2016. So far this season Sceviour has three goals and nine points in 34 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories