Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Scores on former team
Sceviour scored a goal in Friday's 7-4 blowout of the Stars.
The goal put the Panthers up 4-1 just three minutes into the second period. Sceviour was drafted by the Stars in 2007 and skated 170 games over five seasons with the team before signing with the Panthers in 2016. So far this season Sceviour has three goals and nine points in 34 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.