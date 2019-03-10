Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Sheds cast
Sceviour (hand) is out of a cast and could return as soon as the weekend, according to coach Bob Boughner, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Sceviour last suited up Feb. 9 and had a two-game goal streak going before getting hurt. Now that he's shed his cast, Sceviour will be able to practice and try to work his way up to game speed.
