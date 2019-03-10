Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Sheds cast

Sceviour (hand) is out of a cast and could return as soon as the weekend, according to coach Bob Boughner, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sceviour last suited up Feb. 9 and had a two-game goal streak going before getting hurt. Now that he's shed his cast, Sceviour will be able to practice and try to work his way up to game speed.

More News
Our Latest Stories