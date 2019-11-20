Play

Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Snaps home goal

Sceviour picked up his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Standing at the blue line, Sceviour probably wasn't looking goal when he threw the puck on net, but he wound up with his fifth point of the season. With five points in 21 games, Sceviour is on pace to put up his usual point total in the low 20's.

