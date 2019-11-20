Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Snaps home goal
Sceviour picked up his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
Standing at the blue line, Sceviour probably wasn't looking goal when he threw the puck on net, but he wound up with his fifth point of the season. With five points in 21 games, Sceviour is on pace to put up his usual point total in the low 20's.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.