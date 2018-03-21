Play

Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Snaps scoring drought

Sceviour tallied a goal in Tuesday's 7-2 blowout against Ottawa.

Sceviour opened up the scoring early in the first period with his ninth goal of the season, busting out of an eight-game scoring dry spell. The depth forward is up to 18 points on the season, just two shy of his fourth consecutive 20-point campaign. His only real fantasy value is in deeper formats.

