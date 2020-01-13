Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Supplies assist Sunday
Sceviour recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Sceviour has two goals and three assists with a plus-4 rating in his last seven outings. The 30-year-old winger is up to 14 points in 45 games, just one point shy of matching last year's output. While he won't overwhelm with offense, his decent non-scoring stats (47 hits, 44 blocks, 72 shots on goal) could be worth a look in deep fantasy formats.
