Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Tallies assist
Sceviour collected an assist during a 5-0 shutout win over the Bruins on Tuesday.
The point is only Sceviour's sixth on the season after 24 games. At his current pace, the 29-year-old will have his worst scoring total in five seasons.
