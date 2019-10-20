Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Tallies helper
Sceviour picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.
He also collected a shot on goal and a hit while ending the night a plus-1. The assist was Sceviour's second point of the season after scoring only 15 points last season.
