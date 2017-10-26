Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Unfit to play Thursday

Sceviour (upper body) will not play Thursday against the visiting Ducks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

This will be the second consecutive absence for Sceviour, a low-end line defender who's picked up two points, eight hits and six blocked shots in 2017-18. According to coach Bob Boughner, the team hopes to get the winger as soon as next week.

