Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Won't play next game

Sceviour (upper body) isn't fit to play in Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, David Dwork of CBS Miami reports.

The Alberta native was injured in Saturday's road game against the Capitals and evidently hasn't shown enough improvement with his injury since then. Either way, this isn't likely to affect many fantasy owners as Sceviour is a bottom-six winger who doesn't shoot all that much even when he's healthy -- just seven shots in six games this year.