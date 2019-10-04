Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Works penalty kill
Sceviour worked on the main penalty-kill unit during Thursday's season-opening loss to the Lightning.
Noel Acciari, Aaron Ekblad and Mike Matheson joined Sceviour on the ice as they faced off against the ruthless Lightning power play. Florida managed to kill off two of Tampa's three chances with the man advantage, but the one that was converted ended up being the game-winning goal. Sceviour collected two shots and two blocks during the contest.
