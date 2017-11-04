Panthers' Connor Brickley: Back in action
Brickley (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday night against the Rangers.
The man they call "Brick" returns from a three-game injury layoff. He told reporters that he prides himself on playing a simple game, which is a humble assertion for a guy who's recorded two goals, five assists and a plus-6 rating through eight games this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Probable for Saturday•
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Unavailable to play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Unavailable against Lightning•
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Not ready to return•
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Day-to-day with upper-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...