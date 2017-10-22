Brickley got his team on the scoreboard early in the first period during the 4-1 win over Washington on Saturday.

After coming in to the season with just five points in 23 games, Brickley now has two goals and five points in six games played already this year. While it's unrealistic for him to keep this pace for a full, 82-game slate, the Panthers must be excited about their bottom-six forwards being this active early in the season.