Panthers' Connor Brickley: Collects 12 points in rookie season
Brickley finished with four goals and eight assists over 44 games in 2017-18, while averaging 11:53 of ice time.
At the beginning of his rookie year, Brickley began to enjoy a steady presence on the bottom six in Florida. However, as the year progressed, he started receiving more and more time in the press box, and just appeared in four of the final 21 games after the start of March. Brickley was able to provide a steady physical presence though, pitching in 82 hits on the campaign, and did spend some time momentarily on the first line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck when Florida was battling injuries. Brickley is a restricted free agent, so it's unclear if he'll be back in Florida, but he'll likely have an opportunity to make an opening night roster no matter where he ends up.
