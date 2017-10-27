Brickley is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It appeared as though Brickley might be dealing with a long-term injury when he had to be helped off the ice in the third period of Thursday's 8-3 win over Anaheim, so his day-to-day tag is a positive development all things considered. The 25-year-old forward can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Red Wings.