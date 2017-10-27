Panthers' Connor Brickley: Exits with undisclosed injury
Brickley had to be helped to the locker room after colliding with Anaheim's Derek Grant in the third period of Thursday's 8-3 win over the Ducks, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The specific nature of Brickley's injury has yet to be determined, but it appeared to be serious based on the level of assistance he required to get off the ice and into the locker room. The Panthers should release an update on the 25-year-old forward's status ahead of Saturday's clash with the Red Wings.
