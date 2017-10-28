Brickley (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Red Wings, David Dwork of CBS Miami reports.

This paves the way for Chase Balisy to make his debut in the bottom six. While Brickley is no lock to play in Monday's clash with the Lightning, Panthers coach Bill Boughner is holding out hope that his burgeoning forward (two goals, five assists) will be good to go for that home tilt.

