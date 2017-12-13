Brickley has been held of the scoresheet in eight straight games.

Interspersed among Brickley's scoring drought has been five games in which he was a healthy scratch. Even when the Massachusetts native is in the lineup, his minutes have been limited (11:42 of ice time per game), further depressing his fantasy value. Unless the 25-year-old can turn his game around soon, don't be surprised to see him sent down for a stint in the minors.